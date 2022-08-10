Original Dunkin' in Quincy Hosting Grand Reopening With Free Coffee Giveaway

The original Dunkin' store in Quincy is celebrating its grand reopening Wednesday, and some lucky customers will walk away with free coffee for an entire year.

The iconic restaurant will be showcasing its recent remodel Wednesday, which includes new features like a cold beverage tap system, all while staying true to the location's classic roots.

After a ribbon cutting event Wednesday morning, the Dunkin' location is hosting a celebratory grand reopening event that's free for the public to attend. 100 people who visit the store after 11 a.m. will be eligible for free coffee for a year. You have to be 18 or older to win that prize, though.

If you don't end up as one of the lucky winners, there will still be a lot to enjoy, including other giveaways, a photo booth and appearances from local radio personalities.

The original Dunkin' location is located at 543 Southern Artery in Quincy.