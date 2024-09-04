Boston Business Journal

Orpheum Theatre sues holocaust museum over alley access

By Greg Ryan

Contractors at work Wednesday on a Tremont Street building that is being demolished to make way for the Holocaust Museum and Educational Center. The Orpheum Theatre is at the end of Hamilton Place, the alley shared by the two cultural institutions.

The operator of the Orpheum Theatre has filed a lawsuit against the foundation that is opening a Holocaust museum on Boston Common, claiming the historic theater could go out of business if the organization does not allow it full access to a shared alley.

The Orpheum is located at the end of Hamilton Place, a narrow alley off Tremont Street that runs between Suffolk Law School and the property where the Boston-based Holocaust Legacy Foundation is building the museum.

