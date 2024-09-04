Orpheum Theatre sues holocaust museum over alley access

The operator of the Orpheum Theatre has filed a lawsuit against the foundation that is opening a Holocaust museum on Boston Common, claiming the historic theater could go out of business if the organization does not allow it full access to a shared alley.

The Orpheum is located at the end of Hamilton Place, a narrow alley off Tremont Street that runs between Suffolk Law School and the property where the Boston-based Holocaust Legacy Foundation is building the museum.

