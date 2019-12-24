Ortiz, Pierce Featured in New Sam Adams Ad

It's been six months since beloved Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot in his home country of the Dominican Republic. In a new Samuel Adams Brewery advertisement, he said thank you for all the support he received.

"To toast someone is to appreciate them and recognize them for their beautiful contribution to their life," Ortiz said in the ad, which was released online Tuesday. "So I toast to you Boston, for always supporting me and loving me. Cheers."

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet, Dropkick Murphy's lead singer Ken Casey, Bruins legend Cam Neely, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy and Samuel Adams Founder Jim Koch all have cameos in the ad. Longtime Boston Celtics player Paul Pierce is in it too, and it's narrated by local comedian Lenny Clarke.