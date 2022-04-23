Out-Of-Service Red Line Train Derails Outside of Kendall/MIT Station

An out-of-service Red Line train approaching the Kendal/MIT station derailed earlier today when switching from the northbound to southbound tracks.

The derailment came from the first wheel on the train, which slowly caused the train to come off the tracks.

There were no passengers aboard the train when the derailment occurred, and there were no injuries from the incident.

Earlier this morning, the first wheel set of an out-of-service Red Line train slowly derailed while switching from the northbound to the southbound tracks in the work zone outside of Kendall/MIT station. No passengers were onboard the train and there were no injuries. — MBTA (@MBTA) April 23, 2022

According to the official MBTA's official Twitter account, an investigation is currently underway, and already-planned shuttle buses are being extended to include Park Street while the station re-rails the train and inspects it for safety.