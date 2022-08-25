‘Out of the Blue': Friend of Alleged Shooter Shocked by Lynn Triple Murder-Suicide

As authorities continue investigating a triple-murder suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, the shooter's best friend is in shock.

Soha Akhlas says she spoke with the woman who allegedly killed three of her relatives and herself a short time before the shootings. None of the names of the deceased have been released.

"Honestly, I can't still believe it," Ahklas said. "It's out of the blue."

Akhlas told NBC10 Boston she texted with the 31-year-old woman just hours before Essex County prosecutors say the suspect shot and killed her 66-year-old father, her 34-year-old brother-in-law, and the 56-year-old father of her brother-in-law, then shooting herself.

"[I texted], 'Are you working today?' She was like, "No, I'm off today.' And it was casual, like she was like, 'I'm off.' I'm like, 'Alright, cool, like we'll catch up later,'" Akhlas said. "And she was normal. She was like 'LOL.' Everything was fine."

The suspect also put up a startling post on social media the day of the murders that NBC10 Boston is not sharing at this time.

"She was hurt. She was going through a lot of pain, stuff like that, as well, too, but overall, I miss her," Akhlas said.

As of Wednesday night, the Essex County District Attorney's Office has not identified the people involved or released details of what led up to the shootings.