‘Outcome Could Have Been Tragic’: Good Samaritan Rescues Woman From Sinking Car

“The Grafton Police Department wants to recognize and commend Chris Etre for his actions and quick response during this incident”

A woman who was trapped in a sinking car was saved by a Good Samaritan in Grafton, Massachusetts.

Authorities say the car was heading down Wheeler Road late Friday night when it slid on black ice, causing the driver to lose control and sending the car off the roadway, into a river.

The man who was driving was able to escape but his female passenger was trapped.

A passing motorist, Chris Etre, of Grafton, witnessed the crash and jumped into the water, breaking a rear window to help the woman escape before the vehicle became fully submerged.

“The Grafton Police Department wants to recognize and commend Chris Etre for his actions and quick response during this incident,” police said in a statement. “Without his rapid intervention, the outcome could have been tragic.”

Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to Worcester Street and Wheeler Road around 9:57 p.m. Friday for a reported motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle fully submerged in the river. Both the driver and his passenger were out of the vehicle at that time.

No injuries were reported but both of the car’s occupants were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

