Outdoor Dining Begins for Restaurants in the North End Today

A month after the season officially began in Boston, North End restaurants are ready once again to serve outdoors

By Kirsten Glavin

Restaurants in the North End neighborhood of Boston are officially open for outdoor dining starting today.

The outdoor accommodations in the historical Boston neighborhood come a month after the outdoor dining season officially began in Boston. Reasons for the delay stem from financial disputes between North End restaurant owners and Mayor Michelle Wu.

Restaurant owners in the North End were required to pay a $7,500 fee to set up outdoor dining on the city of Boston-owned sidewalks and streets. Additional fees included a $450 payment to the city for each parking spot that was covered up by tables, chairs and road barricades.

New demands from the city this year also included mandatory car and workers compensation insurance, along with requiring jersey barriers to be used for outdoor dining borders as opposed to ropes or plants for added safety.

However, these obstacles have not deterred restaurant owners in the North End, who are still enthusiastic about their participation despite the added steps it took to get there.

 “The summer time is here," said Dan Pasquale, a restaurant owner in the North End. "We ran one month after everybody else, but we’re ready to go and we’re going to show people a great time. And all the owners and all the managers and all the staff are so excited to put it together for them.”

North End restaurants aren't wasting any time in catching up, with many planning on serving Sunday brunch later today.

