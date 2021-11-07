Outdoor Skating Rink at Gillette Stadium to Reopen

Winter skating outside Gillette Stadium is returning after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Winter Skate at Patriot Place" will open for its 12th season on Thursday, according to a statement.

The 60-by-140-foot outdoor ice skating rink is set up in the open area near the stadium just outside the Patriots pro shop.

Opening day will also include a live DJ, exclusive retail deals for skaters and a giveaway for tickets to the Nov. 28 Patriots vs. Titans game for guests who check in on Patriot Place's Advantage App, according to the statement.

In honor of Veterans Day on Thursday, Winter Skate will also offer free admission and skate rental to active-duty military members and veterans, as well as their families through the first weekend.

The rink will stay open until February but will be closed during Patriots home games.