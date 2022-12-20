Outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker Looking Ahead to NCAA Presidency

After eight years on the job, Charlie Baker's days as Massachusetts' governor are numbered.

The 66-year-old chief executive is preparing to leave the State House for his new job as president of the NCAA.

"We'll see if we can do something to figure out the grand plan for collegiate athletics," Baker said. "The chapter's got to get written by somebody."

The governor says he's worried about the future of college sports. It's one of the reasons he took on the challenge.

NBC10 Boston asked if he's having any second thoughts about working in an environment that some have called a cesspool.

"Do you know much about Massachusetts politics?" he quipped in response.

Tuesday morning, Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito attended one of their last events together, a bittersweet time for both of them.

"I have appreciated the chance to redefine and develop the role of the lieutenant governor in this co-governor model, and the approach we took around bipartisanship and collaboration in getting stuff done," Polito said.

Baker's management skills and success in "getting stuff done" as a Republican in a Democratic state are cited as reasons why he was eventually picked to lead the NCAA, not to mention how his administration handled COVID-19 and the Columbia Gas explosions in Merrimack Valley.

"We both came in at a point in time when the commonwealth had a $1 billion structural deficit, and we thought our biggest problem was going to be dealing with state finances," Baker said.

Baker's last day in the corner office is Jan. 5. That's when Gov.-elect Maura Healy will be sworn in.