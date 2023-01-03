Outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker to Thank People of Massachusetts as Term Comes to End

There are a series of ceremonies and speeches planned for this week marking the transition of power taking place in Massachusetts between the outgoing and incoming gubernatorial administrations.

Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to deliver a speech Tuesday, thanking the people of Massachusetts.

Baker's term officially ends Thursday, which is when Gov.-elect Maura Healey will take over. Baker will deliver his remarks at 2 p.m. on Tuesday from the State House.

On Wednesday, Baker will participate in his Lone Walk Ceremony, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Ahead of that ceremony, Baker and Lt. Gov Karyn Polito will partake in a traditional symbol exchange with Healey and Lt. Gov-elect Kim Driscoll.

Healey and Driscoll will be sworn in during an official ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the State House, followed by their inaugural addresses. That evening, they will hold an inaugural celebration at TD Garden, which Grammy-winning artist Brandi Carlile will headline.

You can check back here for coverage of Baker's remarks Tuesday.