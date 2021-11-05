Outpouring of Support for Dorchester Principal Attacked by Student

Former students of Principal Patricia Lampron are expressing their sympathy and support after the 61-year-old was rendered unconscious when a student attacked her Wednesday afternoon.

Lampron, who is principal of Dr. William Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester, is recovering following the violent attack during dismissal Wednesday, allegedly at the hands of a 16-year-old student.

Lampron's family said she was released from the hospital Thursday but will need time and support to recover from her injuries at home.

“Ms. Lampron, I hope you recover safely in the hospital. Just to let you know I’m very concerned and I’m worried about you. I hope you get better. I hope to see you soon," Angelina Bennett said Thursday.

“I am so concerned and was immediately concerned for the welfare of Principal Lampron and the whole school community,” Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said.

Cassellius has addressed disciplinary actions for the student after the girl was arraigned in juvenile court Thursday for assault and battery on a person over 60.

“We are following the code of conduct with this student and we take all these matters extremely seriously and we will not tolerate acts of violence in the Boston Public Schools,” the superintendent said.

Investigators say a staff member approached the student in question and instructed her to leave school grounds. The student then allegedly became enraged, grabbing Lampron's hair and repeatedly striking her in the face.

“For a student to really do that to her…are you kidding me?" Bennett exclaimed.

City Councilor Frank Baker met with school teachers Thursday and said the Henderson community needs healing and support at this time.

The superintendent meanwhile issued a communal message with violence in schools on the rise.

“Ask your neighbors how they’re doing. And give care and love and really try to provide as much support as you can,” Cassellius said.

The Henderson Upper Campus will be closed again Friday as staff consult with teachers and families about how to safely reopen.