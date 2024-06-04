Outrage after hefty pay raise approved for Quincy's mayor

City officials in Quincy, Massachusetts, voted Monday night to give the mayor a hefty pay raise, upsetting a number of taxpayers.

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch will now make a whopping $285,000, representing a 79% raise.

To give some perspective, that's tens of thousands of dollars more than the mayors of both New York City and Boston. New York City Mayor Eric Adam's current salary is $258,000, while Boston Mayor Michelle Wu makes $207,000 annually.

Koch is serving his seventh term as mayor of the South Shore city and has not had a raise in nearly a decade. Regardless, many taxpayers feel this raise is way too much.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There was a group of Quincy residents standing outside the meeting Monday night, holding signs that read, "STOP THE RAISE" and "CAN'T AFFORD TO RENT. CAN'T AFFORD TO BUY. CAN'T AFFORD TO RETIRE. CAN'T AFFORD TO DIE."

Some held signs that said, "JUST SAY 'NO'" and "79% IS WRONG."

Other signs compared the meager salary increases that teachers and city workers have received in Quincy to the requested salary increases for the mayor and city council.

After the raise was approved, people outside the meeting voiced their disapproval.

"Very disappointed in the vote but we kind of thought that this was the way it was going to go, "said Quincy resident Virginia Ryan.

"A salary increase should go to the vote of the people," one man said.

"Is Quincy going to be 79% better now with the mayor's raise? I doubt it," Kathy Thrun said. "Our voices have not been heard at all."

Pay increases for the mayor and city council are expected to go into effect next year.