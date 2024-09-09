Over 100 firefighters battle massive blaze at unfinished Maine apartment complex

A total of 13 fire departments and over 100 first responders battled a massive blaze at an unfinished apartment complex in Auburn, Maine, overnight.

Auburn fire officials said they responded to a reported fire at a construction site at 138 Mount Auburn Avenue around 10:11 p.m. Sunday. The site holds two 4-story apartment buildings, each with about 80 living units, and both are in various stages of active construction.

When they arrived at the scene just minutes later, firefighters said they found heavy fire on all four floors of the east building and mutual aid was immediatey called in from neighboring towns. Firefighters from Auburn and Lewiston deployed in defensive positions and were able to keep the fire from spreading to the west building.

Flying debris started multiple small fires on the ground at several surrounding properties, and fire officials said the roofs of nearby commercial buildings had to be closely watched, but no other structures caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal's office has been notified and will lead the investigation into the cause of the fire, Auburn fire officials said.

Cleanup is expected to continue throughout the day on Monday, fire officials said. Mount Auburn Avenue will be closed from BJ's to Gracelawn Road until further notice. There will be access to local businesses, but through traffic is advised to seek alternate routes.