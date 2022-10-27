Local

Massachusetts

Over 100 Migrants, Homeless People Relocated to Hotel in Kingston

A spokesperson for the Baker administration told The Boston Globe that the state uses apartments, shelters and as a last resort, hotels and motels as emergency shelters for families

By Jeff Saperstone and Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

Over 100 migrants and homeless people have been relocated to a hotel next to Route 3 in Kingston, Massachusetts, and local leaders say they were caught off guard.

The group includes 64 children, 20 of whom are school-aged, according to town officials. Most of the people are from Haiti, according to The Boston Globe.

"I think we’re more disappointed that we weren’t given the notification that they would be coming so that we could prepare ourselves to provide whatever services these individuals need," Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said, who said the town was only given a heads up from the state on Friday.

Methuen's mayor says he's frustrated after meeting with state officials to seek help with migrants brought to a hotel.
Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Massachusetts Congressional delegation is calling on the federal government to step in with more resources and information to help local organizations deal with a growing influx of migrants.

"The Massachusetts Office for Refugees and Immigrants welcomed about 1,000 individuals in 2021 that included refugees, migrants, and asylum-seekers," delegation members wrote in a newly released letter. "But this pace has increased significantly this year: estimates suggest that over 2,000 migrants, primarily from Haiti and South American countries, arrived in the Boston area between May and August 2022."

Meanwhile, leaders in neighboring Plymouth were told to expect the arrival of 27 families to the area, some of whom have already arrived, according to the Globe.

A spokesperson for the Baker administration told the Globe the state uses apartments, shelters and as a last resort, hotels and motels as emergency shelters for families.

A Texas sheriff signed a certification to bring the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard a step closer to legal status in the U.S.

"Due to high demand in the shelter system, some families recently have been temporarily placed in hotels, including in Plymouth and in Kingston, while more permanent shelter or housing is found," the spokesperson said to the news outlet.

Hickey is most concerned with ensuring the newly-relocated children can have what they need to learn.

"The biggest challenge we face immediately is being able to provide the resources that the kids need to attend schools," Hickey said.

State House News Service contributed to this report.

More Massachusetts News

Boston 17 hours ago

Halloween Photo Shoot With Fake Gun Prompts Lockdowns at 2 Colleges in Boston

murder 21 hours ago

Man Agrees to Plead Guilty to Killing Runner Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton in 2016

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsImmigrationPLYMOUTHKingstonmigrants
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us