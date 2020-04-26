Local

Over 100 Outdoor Sites Closed in NH’s White Mountains

The U.S. Forest Service said Friday the decision was based on federal, state and local guidance for physical distancing

By The Associated Press

Officials have shut down more than 100 trailheads, shelters, picnic areas and other sites in New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service said Friday the decision was based on federal, state and local guidance for physical distancing and to ensure the health and safety of employees, visitors and volunteers. It comes after officials reported an unseasonably high number of visitors who were "not able or willing'' to follow social distancing recommendations.

Trails themselves remain open to those who can get to them on foot, but the state is under a stay-at-home order and officials have urged people to stay local for outdoor recreation.

