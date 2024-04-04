Over 300,000 without power in New England due to storm

Over 400,000 New Englanders lost power Thursday morning as a spring nor'easter brought snow, rain and heavy winds to the region overnight.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported nearly 26,000 customers without electricity as of around 9 a.m. Here's a look at the breakdown across the state:

Around 150,000 customers are without power to the north in New Hampshire, and Central Maine Power is reporting nearly 260,000 customers who have lost electricity in the Pine Tree State.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

New Hampshire officials said they were activating the State Emergency Operations Center at enhanced monitoring status at 8 a.m. to support local communities in need of assistance.

“If you lose power, keep you and your family safe,” Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton said in a statement. “Practice power outage safety. Never run a generator indoors. If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 911. If you haven’t lost power yet, take time to prepare you and your family for a possible outage as the storm continues.”

In Vermont, only about 8,600 customers were without power, along with another 7,100 in Connecticut and only about 100 in Rhode Island.