MAP: Some Boston Streets to Close Overnight Thursday-Sunday, Police Say

Several streets in Boston are closed overnight through Sunday, police announced Thursday.

The eleven street closures affect several parts of Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain and Roslindale. Barricades and electronic signs were stationed in the neighborhoods Friday.

Police didn't give a specific reason for closing the streets in their announcement, beyond a concern for public safety. The streets are closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., but those hours could change based on activity.

The list of closures, as provided by Boston police, is:

Entire length of Franklin Park Rd and Circuit Dr. barriers placed at: Franklin Park Rd at BHA (Turnaround) and Circuit Dr. - (At the Shattuck Hospital)

Franklin Park Rd at BHA (Turnaround) and Circuit Dr. - (At the Shattuck Hospital) Entire length of Hampden St. barriers placed at: Hampden/Howard & Howard/Norfolk

Hampden/Howard & Howard/Norfolk Entire length of Proctor St. barriers placed at: Norfolk/Proctor & Proctor/Mass Ave

Norfolk/Proctor & Proctor/Mass Ave American Legion @ BHA Street

Talbot Ave. to Bernard Street

Westview @ Westiew Way

South Street from Washington to Bussey

Canterbury from Walk Hill to Morton St.

New Market Square at Southampton

New Market Square at Mass Ave

New Market Square at Theodore Glenn Way

Jamaica Plain resident Kati Taylor said she didn't know why police would close streets without letting people in the area know.

"I've seen the sign and I really don't think it's good if I don't know why the park is closed," she said.

She's not alone. Robert Vancy, of Dorchester, said, "They shouldn't be able to do it without at least letting the public know why they're doing it, you know? That's public property."

Another resident, who gave his name as Nas, said he didn't think there were fights or killings happening where the closures were announced.

"If it was something going on and some violence and all that type of stuff going, on I could understand," he said, adding it was, instead, "just people having a nice time."