Overnight Fire Destroys Rhode Island Furniture Store

By Marc Fortier

WJAR-TV

A large fire destroyed a furniture store in Lincoln, Rhode Island, overnight.

Heavy flames could be seen pouring from the building on Lonsdale Avenue, WJAR-TV reported.

The fire was first reported around 11:30 p.m.. Officials said that when they first entered the building they found flames in the basement area. Firefighters were eventually called out of the building and forced to battle the blaze from outside.

The roof of the building ultimately collapsed, and fire officials say it will have to be demolished, as several floors also caved in.

Courtesy: WJAR-TV

The building housed Knock on Wood Furniture, a family-owned business that has been existence for over 25 years and specializes in finished and unfinished solid wood furniture. According to its website, the building spanned 13,000-square-feet and over two floors of showroom space.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

