Boston police confirm death investigation in Charlestown

Boston police have confirmed that a death investigation has been ongoing overnight in the Charlestown section of the city.

Officers responded at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday to Shipway Place, a department spokesperson said. Homicide detectives were requested.

Officers were working this scene through the overnight snow and sleet.

Boston EMS has confirmed that they responded to the scene as well.

BPD’s crime scene response vehicle was on scene for much of the night. Investigators could be seen with flashlights examining an area around a boat docked at the marina, as well as boarding the boat and examining it from the inside.

That boat was surrounded by crime scene tape.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.