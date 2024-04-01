Owl rescued from soccer net in Needham

Needham police officers were called in to free an owl trapped in a soccer net Monday morning.

The bird was tangled up in a net at Pollard Middle School when officers arrived. Carefully gloved up, Officers Palmer, Tamkin and Emmanouilidis cut the owl loose. Once freed, it was able to fly away.

Needham Police Department

Needham Police Department

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.