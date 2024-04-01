Needham

Owl rescued from soccer net in Needham

Once freed, the bird was able to fly away

By Thea DiGiammerino

Needham Police Department

Needham police officers were called in to free an owl trapped in a soccer net Monday morning.

The bird was tangled up in a net at Pollard Middle School when officers arrived. Carefully gloved up, Officers Palmer, Tamkin and Emmanouilidis cut the owl loose. Once freed, it was able to fly away.

Needham
