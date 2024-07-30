Owners of North Shore restaurant opening new burger joint next week

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The people behind a North Shore restaurant featuring classic American fare are getting ready to open a new burger spot nearby.

A message sent to us indicates that REV Burger is opening in the North Beverly Plaza (just off Route 128), with the dining spot joining REV Kitchen & Bar in the Commodore Plaza about a mile to the north. An Instagram post from the upcoming place says "Get ready to experience our mouth-watering burgers made from better, fresher ingredients" while giving a slated opening date of August 5.

REV Kitchen & Bar first opened its doors in 2019.

The address for REV Burger is 55 Dodge Street (Suite A-120), Beverly, MA, 01915. Its Instagram page can be found at https://www.instagram.com/revburgerbeverly/

