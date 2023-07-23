Local

Edgartown

Man, 43, missing after paddleboarding in Martha's Vineyard pond, police say

State police said the missing paddleboarder is a 43-year-old man and asked the public to keep away amid the search on Edgartown Great Pond

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Asher Klein

ripples in the water
NBC 5 News

A paddleboarder went missing in a pond on Martha's Vineyard Sunday, local and state police said amid a search for the 43-year-old man.

The search, which is being considered a rescue operation at this time, was located on Edgartown Great Pond, Massachusetts State Police said Sunday night.

Martha's Vineyard police and fire agencies responded to the pond in the area of Turkeyland Cove around 7:46 p.m. for a report of a male paddleboarder who had gone into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged, not resurfacing again.

According to police, another paddleboarder was in the pond with the man at the time and witnessed him go under water.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More information about the missing paddleboarder wasn't immediately shared.

The pond is in Edgartown, on the island's south shore.

Numerous agencies are involved in the rescue operation, including Edgartown Fire and all other island fire departments, local and state police, as well as the Dukes County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Local

cambridge

Cambridge police safely locate missing man with dementia

Cape Cod

Warren rounding up feedback on ‘crumbling' Cape Cod bridges

"Please remain away from this area and allow emergency responders to perform their search," the department said in a tweet.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

EdgartownMassachusettsMassachusetts State Policewater safetymartha's vineyard
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us