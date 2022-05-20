Painter Seriously Hurt in 25-Foot Fall in Burlington, Mass.

A painter fell about two stories from a ladder and was seriously hurt in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said.

The painter fell about 25 feet while working on the outside of a building at the location of L'Andana restaurant just before 9:30 a.m., fire and police said.

The painter, who was in their 30s, had a serious head injury. They were stabilized by first responders, then taken to a hospital in the area, officials said.

The incident is under investigation, with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and state police taking part.

It's the second incident involving a worker in Burlington in four days. On Tuesday, two men on a driveway paving crew were seriously hurt when they received an electric shock on the job.