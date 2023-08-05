Pan-Mass Challenge rider seriously hurt after crash

A biker was hurt while participating in the Pan-Mass challenge Saturday, according to firefighters in Lakeville, Massachusetts.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Howland Road just before 12:30 p.m., navigating through the event crowd to reach the rider. He was already being treated by event medical staff and a private ambulance crew when firefighters arrived, but the injuries were serious. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital for further treatment, his condition not immediately clear.

During the call a second group of bicyclists crashed, but those injuries were minor and they were able to continue with the race.

The Pan-Mass Challenge is a bike-a-thon that raises money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. It includes 16 routes ranging from 25 to 211 miles and is traditionally held in the first week of August. It draws thousands of riders and volunteers each year.