Paper mill strike ends in rural Maine after more than a month​

Union representatives said the tentative agreement with Woodland Pulp included wage increases.

Dozens of workers at a paper mill in rural Maine accepted an offer from the company on Friday, ending a strike that had lasted more than a month.

The striking workers at Woodland Pulp in Baileyville, one of the largest employers in far eastern Maine, include members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Millwrights Union and Service Employees International Union.

Representatives of the company did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The 86 strikers, including machinists, millwrights, pipefitters and mechanics, walked off the job Oct. 14.

