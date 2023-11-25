Paper mill strike ends in rural Maine after more than a month​

Dozens of workers at a paper mill in rural Maine accepted an offer from the company on Friday, ending a strike that had lasted more than a month.

The striking workers at Woodland Pulp in Baileyville, one of the largest employers in far eastern Maine, include members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Millwrights Union and Service Employees International Union.

Union representatives said the tentative agreement with Woodland Pulp included wage increases.

Representatives of the company did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 86 strikers, including machinists, millwrights, pipefitters and mechanics, walked off the job Oct. 14.