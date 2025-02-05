Parade of winter storms on the way. How much have we gotten so far?

If you’re a fan of the snow, then this has been your season! And with a parade of winter storms still on the way to Boston over the next several days, we decided to look at how the snow totals have been stacking up here in Titletown.

So far, Boston’s Logan International Airport has received more than 16 inches of measurable snow since Dec. 8, 2024.

On that day, the city received 0.3 inches of snow. But that was just an appetizer before Mother Nature delivered our biggest snow of the season so far.

In fact, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, the airport received 5.2 inches of snow! And several communities along the Interstate 95 corridor toward northeast Massachusetts received similar amounts, largely due to ocean-generated snow early in the day before the main storm system arrived later in the day.

Our next snow arrived on Christmas Eve at 0.2 inches. But with snow still left on the ground from those two previous events, we technically saw a White Christmas on Dec. 25. The National Weather Service recorded 3 inches of snow on the ground on Christmas Day.

2025 has seen several snow events already. In fact, the second largest snow we’ve seen so far for this season was on Jan. 19, 2025. Logan Airport checked in at 3.8 inches of snow, followed by 1.2 inches that fell into the morning of Jan. 20 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday).

For that two-day event, we saw widespread 4-6 inches of snow in the Greater Boston area. Areas in Western Mass and toward the Berkshires saw more than 7 inches of snow!

From January 29 through Feb. 3, three winter systems produced measurable snow in the Boston area. Our last event on Feb. 3 was the largest during that timeframe, with the airport receiving about 1.7” of snow. Even the Cape saw measurable snow during that event.

If you’re keeping tabs from this winter season to last year’s, we’ve recorded much more snow this year. In fact, in December 2023, the airport received 0.2 inches of snow. By January, we got 9 inches of snow. And in February, Logan only received 0.5 inches.

So, this year’s snow totals in Boston are stacking up! And with more active weather headed our way this week, we’ll be tracking more snow chances and tallying the numbers in your NBC10 Boston First Alert Forecast.