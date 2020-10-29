Local

Boston University

Spinal Cord Advocate Travis Roy, Paralyzed in BU Hockey Game 25 Years Ago, Has Died

Roy was a freshman at Boston University when he was injured in 1995, and had just stepped onto the ice for his first shift

By Kathryn Sotnik

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images, File

Travis Roy, who raised awareness for spinal cord injury research after he was paralyzed during a Boston University hockey game 25 years ago, has died, Boston University confirmed Thursday. He was 45.

Roy died Thursday at the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he'd been rushed after complications from a previous surgery, according to The Boston Globe.

The Travis Roy Foundation says has given out more than $4.7 million in research grants toward how to regenerate the connection in severed spinal cords.

Local

Worcester 19 mins ago

Woman Struck by Jeep While Crossing Road in Worcester Dies From Injuries: Police

coronavirus 24 mins ago

Assumption University Tells Students to Shelter in Place to Curb COVID-19 Spread

“He did not want ever to put anybody out, he approached everything with love and gratitude,” Roy’s brother-in-law Keith Vanorden told BU. “He did say if his passing inspired others, and served to motivate others to support the Travis Roy Foundation, then what a great way to remember him.”

Roy was a freshman when he was injured in 1995, and had just stepped onto the ice for his first shift. The accident happened 25 years ago last week.

This article tagged under:

Boston Universitytravis roy
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us