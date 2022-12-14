Local

Concord

Parent Accused of Threatening School Superintendent in Concord, Mass.

The suspect is currently under house arrest and is wearing a GPS bracelet, police said.

By Thea DiGiammerino and Malcolm Johnson

NBC10 Boston

A parent has been arrested in Concord, Massachusetts, after allegedly threatening the superintendent of schools.

In a letter sent to the school community Wednesday, police said the parent made a specific threat against Dr. Laurie Hunter on Monday. Police were called in and that parent was arrested.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday night that 53-year-old John Grace of Concord had been arraigned on charges of threatening to commit a crime and threatening to use a weapon against Hunter.

Grace is under house arrest and wearing a GPS bracelet. All guns were seized from his home after the arraignment

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I was totally shocked, honestly, to receive the email," parent Joy Burke said.

"The Concord Police Department immediately began an investigation and took steps to ensure her safety," Chief Joseph O'Connor said in a statement. "Please know that the Police Department works very closely with the schools to ensure the safety of all."

"I hope that it basically shows that we wouldn't tolerate that kind of talk to our teachers and administrators," Burke said.

This article tagged under:

ConcordMassachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us