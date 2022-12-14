Parent Accused of Threatening School Superintendent in Concord, Mass.

A parent has been arrested in Concord, Massachusetts, after allegedly threatening the superintendent of schools.

In a letter sent to the school community Wednesday, police said the parent made a specific threat against Dr. Laurie Hunter on Monday. Police were called in and that parent was arrested.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday night that 53-year-old John Grace of Concord had been arraigned on charges of threatening to commit a crime and threatening to use a weapon against Hunter.

Grace is under house arrest and wearing a GPS bracelet. All guns were seized from his home after the arraignment

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I was totally shocked, honestly, to receive the email," parent Joy Burke said.

"The Concord Police Department immediately began an investigation and took steps to ensure her safety," Chief Joseph O'Connor said in a statement. "Please know that the Police Department works very closely with the schools to ensure the safety of all."

"I hope that it basically shows that we wouldn't tolerate that kind of talk to our teachers and administrators," Burke said.