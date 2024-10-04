Parents and teachers demand action amid ongoing mold problems at Cape Cod elementary school

Teachers and parents on Cape Cod are demanding further action be taken against ongoing mold concerns at an elementary school.

The start of the school year at Barnstable United Elementary School was delayed because of the mold problems, but members of the school community say it is still making people sick.

"My son was in that school over the summer for camp, and it got shut down in the middle of July," Brittany Burt told NBC10 Boston Friday. "They found mold, moved the kids offsite, and said they were going to get it cleaned and get it fixed."

Staff members and students' parents addressed the Barnstable School Committee this week.

Fourth grade teacher Rosalie Pedini shared that she has been suffering from respiratory issues she believes were caused by exposure to mold at school. She said she is seeing her students getting sick, too.

"The amount of sneezing, horrible coughing, and asking to see the nurse for their inhalers is alarming," Pedini said at the school committee meeting. "Honestly, I have never had a sicker group of students at once."

Photos from a 2019 Massachusetts Department of Public Health report show mold has been a problem at the school for years. Another state report published this month said heavy rain and high humidity this summer contributed to mold growth.

"With my child already being immune-compromised, it needs to be resolved now," said mother Courtney DaLomba.

"We want regular air quality testing and to figure out what the source of the problem is rather than keep Band-Aid-ing it and risking everyone's health," added another mother, Sarah O'Connor.

Parents say they plan to keep pushing for more action, organizing a rally Tuesday morning at the school.

In an email to parents, Barnstable Superintendent Sara Ahern said there will be a special school committee meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Parents will be able to hear from an environmental health specialist from the Barnstable County Health Department who has been working with the district on the mold issues. Officials will also provide an update on the steps being taken, including additional testing done this week.