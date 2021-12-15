Parents to Rally for Better COVID Safety as Cases Surge in Mass. Schools

Parents will rally at the State House Wednesday in a call for change as COVID cases surge in Massachusetts schools.

The group, called Families for COVID Safety, plan to call on Boston Public Schools and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to "take proactive steps to stop COVID spread in our schools and communities, including fixing testing, contact tracing, and ventilation."

The rally, scheduled to take place outside the State House at 4 p.m. Wednesday, comes as cases continue to rise in public schools in Boston and throughout Massachusetts.

The number of cases in Boston Public Schools nearly tripled in recent weeks. The district reported 345 COVID-19 cases among students and staff last week, an increase of 123 cases from the week prior, BPS coronavirus data shows. During the week of Nov. 18, there were just 156 positive cases.

A similar jump can been seen statewide. The number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools has effectively doubled week over week, with nearly 8,000 students and staff testing positive between Dec. 2. and Dec. 8.

With the dramatic rise in cases, parents are demanding upgraded ventilation and consistent pool testing in all Massachusetts schools. They are also calling for boosted vaccination rates among students and remote days to count as school days.

COVID cases are also surging across the state right now. Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported nearly 11,500 new breakthrough cases over the past week, bringing the total above 100,000, and 52 more deaths.

Also Tuesday, another 4,039 confirmed coronavirus cases and 61 new deaths were reported, pushing the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 916,547 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 19,304.

State House News Service contributed to this report.