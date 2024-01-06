Parking bans, warnings in effect as winter storm approaches New England

Residents across the eastern U.S., particularly in New England, are gassing up snow blowers, dusting off shovels and gearing up for a wintry mix of precipitation as a potent storm system bringing snow, freezing rain and ice bears down on the region.
The system was expected to track along the northeastern coastline throughout the weekend, with the heaviest snowfall expected in Pennsylvania, parts of the Hudson Valley and portions of New England.
Winter storm warnings and watches were in effect throughout the Northeast.
In Massachusetts and portions of Rhode Island, the National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Monday, with snow accumulations of 6 inches up to a foot and winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
The weather service predicted similar levels of snow in portions of Maine and New Hampshire, with slightly less — 3 to 6 inches — in areas of Vermont. Parts of central Maine were hit hard by a December storm that brought flooding and cut power to more than 400,000 customers.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city was preparing for the storm but wasn’t expecting it to be a major event, and the timing of the snow meant it would likely have less of an impact on city life. Storm surges were also not expected.
Wu said she hopes the snow will be cleaned up in time for school Monday morning.
Subway, bus routes and commuter rail lines will operate on a regular Sunday schedule in greater Boston, officials said. Non-passenger trains will help keep tracks clear and look for any trees or branches that pose a threat to overhead wires.
Commuter rail operators deployed more than 1,000 pieces of snow-fighting equipment, including blowers, salt trucks, plows, and other equipment, across the network.
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said that while the state isn't expecting record-breaking snow, residents should protect themselves and their loved ones by making sure homes stay safely heated.
“Please also take some time to check in on your neighbors to make sure everyone stays warm and safe,” she said.
Greg Carbin, chief meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said precipitation in the form or rain or snow was expected to overspread the Mid-Atlantic region Saturday and develop across areas of Pennsylvania and upstate New Jersey and before spreading across parts of New York and New England through the night with snow totals of up to 12 inches.
“We’re keeping a close eye, especially on Boston. They could pick up quite a bit of snow. Most areas in interior New England should see anywhere from half a foot to a foot of snow with this event before it starts to wind down,” Carbin said.
The City of Boston said there will not be a declared snow emergency for this storm due to expected snowfall totals. There will be no parking ban. Space savers will not be permitted,
The city said it is expecting a flash freeze Sunday evening, however, and is asking Boston residents and business owners to clear sidewalks, paths and entries, as it will become more difficult as the storm continues into Monday morning.
Other cities in Massachusetts that chose not to enact a parking ban include Malden, which said the decision was made after much discussion and consideration between public safety officials, Department of Public Works, the parking department and Malden Public Schools.
Several cities have, however, opted to enforce parking bans for this weekend's storm, including Attleboro, Braintree, Framingham, Raynham, Medford, Dedham, Quincy and Lynn, as well as Pelham and Nashua, New Hampshire.
State police and transportation officials across New England are warning drivers to be aware of road conditions and to exercise caution.
Forecasters warned of hazardous marine conditions Saturday night with gale-force wind gusts and 6-foot to 10-foot seas.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says it’s been about two years since a major storm hit the state.
“I think this storm’s been a long time coming,” Lamont said.
State Transportation Commission Garrett Eucalitto said his department will have about 900 drivers on duty, including 630 snowplows.
Forecasters also warned of another storm Tuesday into Wednesday that is expected to bring rain and some flooding as well as high winds and coastal flooding.
Associated Press reporters Julie Walker in New York, Ron Todt in Philadelphia, Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee, and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed.