Parking Garage Plans Changes After Christmas Day Deaths

By Associated Press

Officials investigate the deaths of two young children and a woman who were found unconscious on the sidewalk near a Northeastern University parking garage structure.
The owners of a Boston parking garage are planning changes after a mother killed her two young children and then herself at the facility on Christmas Day.

Northeastern University, which owns the Renaissance Park Garage, said the changes will include signs to deter suicide attempts. The university also said it would make unspecified structural modifications to the nine-story garage.

The university is indefinitely blocking pedestrian and vehicular access to the top two floors and adding security personnel and surveillance cameras.

The mother was identified by authorities as 40-year-old Erin Pascal, of Boston. Her children were 4-year-old Allison and 15-month-old Andrew.

