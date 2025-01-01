Part of Copley Square Park has now reopened

A new year brings a newly renovated section of Copley Square Park in Boston.

The reopened section of the park, on Wednesday, is the northeast triangle right between Boylston Street and Trinity Church.

The rest of the project is still under wraps with the city spending about $18.9 million to make the park more enticing and accessible for more visitors.

“There are so many other places around the city that need to be refurbished or some TLC,” Boston resident Patricia Lyons said, “this park was not one of them.”

There are new trash barrels and also we spotted benches with ADA “companion seating.”

Throughout New Year’s Day, visitors showed up to the new section of park to take pictures in front of the church.

“I think it’s a beautiful place with all the benches to sit there and there’s lots of space, so you can have a seat and look at the church,” Friederike Krisch, who’s visiting from Germany, said.

The rest of the construction, including the fountain and lawn areas, is expected to be done by this spring.