Part of Historic Maine Island Sells for $5.3M

Part of an island in Maine is no longer on the market after being purchased last week for $5.3 million, according to the sellers.

The new owners plan to use the 12-acre property on House Island in Portland harbor for weddings and other events, The Portland Press Herald reported Sunday.

Casey Prentice and Kevin Costello are managing partners of Portland Foreside, a development project along the city’s eastern waterfront. That’s just a few minutes from House Island, which is accessible by boat or helicopter.

The property on the island’s northern half has three renovated homes, a barn, a pier and five sandy beaches, the seller’s realty company said in press release.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Portland designated House Island a local historic district in 2015. While that doesn’t ban development entirely, the city’s Historic Preservation Board would have to sign off on most plans.

The newly purchased property was a federal immigration quarantine center from 1907-1937, while the southern half of the island holds Fort Scammel, built in 1808.

In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, the property’s former owner marketed it as a COVID-free refuge for a cool $250,000 a week, plus expenses. Portland entrepreneur Noah Gordon had originally planned to host high-end weddings on the property when he bought it for $4.5 million in late 2019.