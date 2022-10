There is heavy traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday after a crash took down a traffic light pole.

Two cars were involved, according to police. It is not clear if there are any injuries.

The crash happened near Harvey Street. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Units responded to the area of Mass Ave and Harvey Street following a motor crash that resulted in a traffic light pole being struck.



Expect traffic delays in the area as units attempt to quickly and safely clear the area. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/T0HfRMJPWz — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) October 17, 2022

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.