Part of Quincy's Burgin Parkway Closed After Vehicle Crashes Into Pole

A person is seriously injured after the vehicle they were operating crashed into a pole on Burgin Parkway in Quincy, Massachusetts, forcing part of the roadway to be closed Monday night in both directions.

Quincy police put the traffic alert out on social media just before 5 p.m. and said the parkway will be closed from Dimmock Street to Adams street while a crash reconstruction unit investigates.

Commuters in the area are urged to seek an alternate route, police said. It's unclear when the parkway will reopen, but delays are expected during the evening commute.

The person who was driving the vehicle was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

Aerial footage appears to show a moped near a pole, with several police officers nearby. Police haven't shared information about what's believed to have happened in the crash.

No further information was immediately available.