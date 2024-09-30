Part of Route 2A closed in Phillipston, Mass. due to crash

There was no immediate word on any injuries in the crash on Route 2A between Brooks Village Road and Baldwinville Road

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police lights
Shutterstock

A crash Monday night in Phillipston, Massachusetts, has closed a part of Route 2A.

There's very limited information at this point, but the Massachusetts Department of Transportation says Route 2A is shut down in both directions between Brooks Village Road and Baldwinville Road.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more information, and they confirmed that they're assisting with a "serious injury" crash.

Phillipston police said they have no details at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

