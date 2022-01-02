Part of Route 3 Shutdown in Duxbury After Serious Crash

A serious crash on Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts, has shut down part of the roadway late Sunday night, transportation and fire officials said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported the crash just after 11 p.m., saying most lanes of Route 3 north in Duxbury were closed due to the crash.

The crash occurred at mile marker 22, and serious injury has been reported, MassDOT said.

Rt 3 north #Duxbury - most lanes closed now due to crash with serious injury. Crash at mile marker 22. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 3, 2022

The Duxbury Fire Department is on scene, with fire officials issuing a traffic alert on Twitter, saying Route 3 north has been shut down at Exit 22 for a serious motor vehicle accident.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

*TRAFFIC ALERT* Route 3 north shut down at exit 22. DXFD on scene of a serious MVA. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/vIRZOBXXzj — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) January 3, 2022

No other information was immediately available.