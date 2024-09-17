Partial lunar eclipse tonight, Aurora could also be visible in parts of New England

We have one more summer-like day for all before the clouds and cooler temperatures take over, with rain for some.

Highs Tuesday reach the low 80s, with cooler temperatures along south facing beaches. With a southerly wind direction, our humidity is on the rise with dewpoints in the low to mid 60s. High-level and thin clouds, combined with wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere, will bring filtered sunshine and a muted sunset Tuesday evening.

What time is the lunar eclipse tonight?

A partial lunar eclipse occurs Tuesday night. Earth’s shadow will cross over the full Harvest Supermoon starting at 8:41 p.m. and peaking at 10:44 p.m. This also coincides with the “supermoon” status, when the moon is closest to the earth in its orbit.

The “Harvest” nickname is reserved for the full moon that occurs closest to the Autumnal Equinox. This year the sun’s most direct rays cross the equator at 8:43 a.m. Sunday, and its direct rays go southward until the December Solstice. The smoke and humidity in the sky will create a pink or orange tint to the moon, with a sliver off the top eclipsed (8% coverage).

Aurora forecast for Massachusetts

Another thing to watch for is the Aurora. Yes, a solar storm occurred late last week, and the sun’s activity is hitting our atmosphere. The lights were visible across Ontario, Maine, Wisconsin, to as far south as Alabama before sunrise Tuesday.

NBC10 Boston meteorologist David Bagley captured this image just before midnight in Saugus, Massachusetts.

There is another chance the lights will be visible Tuesday night. If you look and don’t see anything with your naked eye, take a picture. Our cameras can see the colors in the sky way better than we can alone.

Rain arrives in Massachusetts later this week

Showers head in from the southwest as we go into Wednesday night, after a cloudy day and highs in the mid 70s. The rain filters into Thursday and early Friday but mainly south of the Mass. Pike with a sharp cutoff north. The highest rainfall totals could be across Buzzards Bay to Cape Cod and the islands, with 1-2 inches of rain possible.

The wind gusts will be east, northeast up to 35 mph at the coast both Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, lingering northeast winds will give us some drizzle, clouds, and cool temps in the mid 60s.

This cooler air lingers for Sunday, with highs in the 60s and emerging sun. Wave heights also churn up a bit offshore by Friday through Sunday. Heights of 5-8 feet and beach erosion is likely through this time.