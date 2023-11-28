Partial owner of Sons of Boston pleads guilty to accessory charge in deadly stabbing

More than a year after a Marine was stabbed to death outside of a bar in Boston, a former manager and partial owner is pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact.

Prosecutors said Alisha Dumeer was seen on surveillance video helping the alleged killer, bouncer Alvaro Lamarra, change out of his bloody clothes in the basement of the former Sons of Boston bar. They said she also helped him exit out the back door of the bar to avoid talking to police.

Daniel Martinez, a Marine, was 23 years old when he was stabbed to death during an altercation outside of the bar in 2022. He had to come to Boston to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

The Boston Liquor Licensing Board decided to indefinitely suspend the Sons of Boston's liquor license Thursday after a fatal stabbing of a Marine veteran over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Larrama is charged with the murder and is still behind bars awaiting trial.

Before Dumeer changed her plea, she had to listen to several members of the Martinez family deliver victim impact statements. While on the stand, Martinez's mother offered her forgiveness.

"I forgive you. I forgive you for trying to rob my family of the truth," Apolina Martinez said.

Dumeer also addressed the family before she was sentenced.

"I'm just very sorry. I couldn't imagine this happening to someone in my family. I hope they'll forgive me and keep forgiving me," Dumeer said.

A judge sentenced Dumeer to three years probation. The first six months, she will be on house arrest. She also has to complete 100 hours of community service every year for the next three years.

Members of the Martinez family said they are disappointed she will not serve any jail time, but will respect the judge's decision. They have also filed a wrongful death suit against the bar. It closed right after the murder, but has since re-opened under a new name.