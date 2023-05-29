Parts of Boston's Deer Island Closed as Crews Fix Damaged Wind Turbine

Emergency crews are at the scene of a damaged wind turbine on Boston's Deer Island, according to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

Authorities say someone walking around the public access area of the water treatment facility spotted something a part of the blade hanging from one of the two wind turbines. That damaged turbine had been out of service since April 2022 and was locked in place. Strong winds likely broke the braking mechanism and caused the turbine to free spin, according to the MWRA.

Spaces around the wind turbines on the island feature public walking trails. The agency says public access near the wind turbines will be shut down until the issue is resolved.

MWRA officials say there are no operational issues or damage to the treatment facility as a result of the broken turbine.