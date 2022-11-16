Parts of Maine Get Plenty of Snow, Good News for Ski Mountains

Areas of northern Maine were expected to receive as much as nine inches of snow through the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

A winter storm warning for northern Aroostook, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. (See all weather alerts in your area here.)

"It’s pretty cold and raw right now," said Ken Gott, from Chelmsford, Massachusetts, who is also a part-time Maine resident.

The snow primarily impacted inland areas, with colleges canceling classes and a number of schools dismissing students early.

Today: AM rain, snow North Country, to PM drying for most. Highs in the 40s for many, 30s North Country, 60s Cape Cod. Overnight Wednesday Night: Clearing. Lows in the 30s. Thursday: Sun to building clouds, chance PM sprinkle/flurry. Highs in the 40s.

For drivers, conditions were a bit slick.

One of them, Carolyn Parker, also from Massachusetts, said it was "a little slippery on the highway, but not too bad," as she made her way south from Ellsworth.

Despite the reality check for some in Maine on Wednesday and disruptions, Maine’s major ski mountains welcomed the snow.

Sunday River announced it would begin daily operations for its 2022–2023 season on Thursday for certain pass and ticket pack holders.

Sugarloaf said it expected to open for its season on Friday.