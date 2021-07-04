Local

Vermont

Party Planned For Amtrak Return to Vermont After Pandemic

Amtrak service in Vermont ended when the pandemic hit in March 2020

amtrak train
NBC Washington

Officials are planning a celebration to mark the return of Amtrak passenger trains to Vermont later this month.

The July 19 event at the Montpelier Amtrak station will also include officials from the town of Berlin and the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The party is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and last until the train departs the station, scheduled for 10:25.

Amtrak service in Vermont ended when the pandemic hit in March 2020. Amtrak will be offering $1 fares at each Vermont station to include Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Windsor, White River Junction, Randolph, Montpelier, Waterbury, Essex Junction and St. Albans.

The agency of transportation will be offering return shuttles to get people back to their point of departure. People who would like to use the shuttle should register.

New England News

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

Scare About Another ‘Old Man' Collapse Was Just an Illusion

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration 2 hours ago

US Lobster Fisheries Anxious Over Upcoming Whale Protections

This article tagged under:

VermonttransportationAmtraktrainstation
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us