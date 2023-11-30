Pascoag firefighter faces additional child molestation charges

A firefighter from Burrillville, Rhode Island, is facing additional child molestation charges after the initial allegation were first reported.

The initial allegations against 31-year-old Richard Forslund were reported by the NBC10 I-Team.

Forslund was arrested and accused of molesting two girls.

According to WJAR reports, police claimed there is a third alleged victim and he was charged with two new counts of molestation on Wenesday. All three alleged victims are known to Forslund, police say.

Forslune is a firefighter for the Pascoag Fire Department in Rhode Island.

He is being charged after they allege he molested a girl three years ago, when she was six or seven years old.

“She finally felt comfortable to tell somebody,” Delia Forslund, his wife, who is now seeking a divorce, said to WJAR.

He is suspended without pay from the Pascoag Fire Department since September.

He is free on $20,000 personal recognizance.