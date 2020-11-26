Local

fatal crash

Passenger Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash in NH, Driver Charged

Police have charged Amanda Raymond, of Loudon, with aggravated driving while impaired for the crash in Epsom

File photo of police lights
Getty Images

New Hampshire State Police say a passenger died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 4 in Epsom.

Police said a westbound pickup truck rear-ended a sport utility vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that was pushed into an eastbound car.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

Massachusetts 14 mins ago

Driver Killed After Striking Tree Off of I-495 in Merrimac

Thanksgiving forecast 1 hour ago

FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Continue Throughout Thanksgiving Day

The pickup driver, 34-year-old Amanda Raymond, of Loudon, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

A passenger in the SUV, Peter Carver, of Casco, Maine, died at the scene.

Two others in the SUV were taken to the hospital.

Raymond was charged with aggravated driving while impaired. A phone number couldn't be found for her, and it wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fatal crashNew Hampshiredriver chargedEpsom
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us