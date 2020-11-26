Passenger Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash in NH, Driver Charged

New Hampshire State Police say a passenger died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 4 in Epsom.

Police said a westbound pickup truck rear-ended a sport utility vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that was pushed into an eastbound car.

The pickup driver, 34-year-old Amanda Raymond, of Loudon, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

A passenger in the SUV, Peter Carver, of Casco, Maine, died at the scene.

Two others in the SUV were taken to the hospital.

Raymond was charged with aggravated driving while impaired. A phone number couldn't be found for her, and it wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer.