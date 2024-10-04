Passenger hurt in Green Line derailment calls on MBTA to make changes

One of the Green Line riders hurt in the derailment near Lechmere Station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, this week has called on the agency to make changes for helping passengers after a derailment or other accident.

“There seemed to be no protocols that were followed,” Maggie Norcross-Devin, who was one of several people injured, said of what happened Tuesday.

Norcross-Devin told NBC10 Boston that the passengers, who were hurt, walked away from the derailment without being medically checked out or having their information taken by an MBTA crew.

Authorities are investigating the cause of this week's derailment on the MBTA's Green Line.

NBC10 Boston took Norcross-Devin's concerns to the MBTA, which had this response: "MBTA Chief Operating Officer Ryan Coholan today called this rider and apologized for the experiences she described. COO Coholan also expressed his and General Manager Eng's commitment to investigating all aspects of the response to the incident and identifying areas of improvement. We apologize to all riders aboard this trolley and to those who were injured for their experience on Tuesday - we are fully committed to continuously improving, including during incidents such as these."

Norcross-Devin also says that Somerville City Council members expected to take up the issue during a meeting next week.

We obtained a copy of the proposed resolution on the agenda for the meeting, which stated: That representatives of the MBTA appear before this City Council to discuss policies and procedures for assisting and communicating with passengers who experience a derailment or other accident in an MBTA vehicle.