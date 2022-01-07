Passenger Dies in Hull Crash Involving Stolen Car

A passenger was killed following a crash of a car that had reportedly been stolen in Hull, Massachusetts, late Thursday night.

Hull police responded to a report of a car that had been stolen from an autobody shop on Nantasket Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

According to police, an officer spotted the car and began following it in his cruiser. The car reportedly turned from George Washington Boulevard onto Rockaway Avenue, where it crashed into a pole.

According to police, the officer began rendering first aid to the passenger who was seriously hurt, but the passenger died at the scene.

Police said the driver ran from the scene of the crash and has not been found.

The officer was not injured but was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The department said he's been placed on paid leave, which is standard during investigations of incidents involving officers.

Authorities have not released the name of the passenger or the suspected driver.