Passenger Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree, NH State Police Say

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation

A passenger was killed after the vehicle they were traveling in went off the road and hit a tree Tuesday night in East Kingston, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Emergency crews, including state police, East Kingston fire and East Kingston police responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday to a crash on Stumpfield Road near the corner of North Road, a news release from state troopers said. A 2009 Scion that was heading south went off the road on the northbound side and hit a tree, police said.

The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries from the crash, but the passenger was pronounced dead on scene, according to state troopers. The identity of the person killed has not been released yet.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who saw the crash should reach out to state police.

