Passengers Eager for Change as New MBTA General Manager Takes the Reins

Subway riders were looking to speed up changes on the T with a new MBTA general manager coming on board in April.

Passengers recalled a year of troubles on the T, like the Orange Line train fire with a passenger forced to jump off a bridge into the Mystic River, and in March, a falling ceiling panel estimated to weigh about 25 pounds at the time it hit the floor just inches from a rider.

“It’s 2023 and we need to modernize the system," one rider told NBC10 Boston.

Among the things riders are looking for - better service times, fewer delays and faster riders.

“We want a safe ride, we want a reliable ride," Stefan Wuensch, co-chair of the MBTA Rider Oversight Committee said.

Wuensch said passengers were also waiting on state lawmakers to put more money toward T upkeep, with the MBTA facing a budget gap of up to $421 million by 2024.

“We should expect that the legislature working with the new GM should get the funding put in place for maintenance projects like this Lynn crumbling garage, the crumbling station in Lynn here where it’s been shut down because of deferred maintenance,” Wuensch said.

He added that riders won't see big changes to the system right away and may have to wait several years to see crews stop at their station.

“The backlog of maintenance projects at the T is just almost insurmountable but nothing is impossible.”

As of Monday slow zones were still in place with commuter rail and ferry service available for riders.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey introduced Phillip Eng, who helped run the