Passport delays persist – so plan accordingly

If you’ve recently looked into getting or renewing a passport, you know that it won’t happen fast.

The surge in passport requests, and delays to get them, continue even as the U.S. State Department said it’s doing everything in its power to meet the elevated demand.

The State Department said is still receiving about 400,000 applications for passports every week. And the process takes time.

Each application requires a passport adjudicator to thoroughly vet, review, approve or deny or request more information from each applicant.

The department is working to reduce processing times by the end of the year.

“In March, we increased the processing times for routine service and for expedited service. Routine service is currently taking 10 to 13 weeks and expedited service is taking seven to nine weeks,” explained Andres Rodriguez, the lead community relations officer for the United States Department of State in the Office of Passport Services. “Those times are higher than they were before COVID, and we're working our hardest to meet demand through ...tens of thousands of hours of overtime and in hiring efforts in order to meet the demand issue and get Americans traveling.”

If you are planning to travel internationally, plan ahead when it comes to your passport, don’t book your trip until you’re sure you can get your passport in time and start the process early, even if you’re paying for expedited service.

Rodriguez said long-term efforts do include modernizing the process to make it more efficient. Last year they launched a temporary pilot portal for online renewals that allowed people with existing passports to renew them online, without having to mail any documents or appear in person.

“We received approximately 500,000 applications,” said Rodriguez. “That portal has been turned off for the moment while we revamp it. We're addressing issues and we're problem-solving to try to make the experience better, and we hope to relaunch that pilot by the end of the year.”

There was new legislation introduced this summer to address the passport applications backlog.

The Senate passed a version that would increase the amount of information passport applicants can get online about the status of their passports. It would also add an option to chat online with customer service at the National Passport Information Center.